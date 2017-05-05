Four corrections officers cited for detainee getting jumped in prison

Some of the findings are in. Investigators spent more than one month now looking into a serious attack on a detainee at the prison's maximum security unit.

On duty and now put on notice. "A thorough internal affairs administrative investigation by the Department of Corrections to see if standard operating procedures and protocols were violated has been conducted and over 20 individuals were interviewed," detailed Tony Lamorena, agency director. "After review of all findings, four corrections officers will be served a notice of proposed adverse action."

The four corrections officers include those assigned to Post 6 and even the administrative staff working the day detainee Justin Meno was brutally beaten. The officers now have ten days from today to respond to the proposed adverse action.

"At that point we make a decision to serve a final adverse action or not," stated Lamorena.

As we first reported back on March 29, the Mangilao prison was put on lockdown after Meno was found bloody and beaten inside the special housing unit yard area. It's the area where only one inmate or detainee is allowed at a time. Meno, who is in stable condition at GMH, is being held on charges of robbery, assault, and guilt established by complicity.

Since the March attack, the department has since stepped up its security at the max unit putting its Special Operations team in charge. "We have asked all officers in charge and platoon leaders to make their personnel aware of the SOPs and procedures as stated," said Lamorena.

GPD's Criminal Investigation Section continues looking into how this all went down. Lamorena admitting the road leading up to his decision hasn't been easy, explaining, "It's sad, obviously. We hold our officers to the highest regard."

"Not just punished - they should pay for their mistakes. They nearly killed him."

While it could be another couple of weeks before the final result of the proposed adverse action is made public.

Meno's father, Jose Gumataotao, spoke with KUAM today from his home in Washington, expressing his continued frustration over how the attack could happen in the first place. "Everyone makes mistakes but what they did should be more than just punish. They going to go to jail," he said.

Additionally, Lamorena confirms the officer attacked earlier this week by Justin's brother, Joshua, inside the post 2 unit is not among the four facing proposed adverse action. For his safety, the department immediately moved Joshua to the Post 2 unit after his brother was beat down.

Meantime, Lamorena says his officers are now ready to move forward, saying, "Regardless of what is happening today, the officers at DepCor stand proud and work diligently everyday to ensure the protection of everyone."