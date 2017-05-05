Should emergency be declared for Sanchez High?

Concerns over the future of Simon Sanchez High School are at a new high, as the Guam Education Board is considering requesting an emergency declaration, just as community frustrations pique with plans for upcoming protests.

Out of the frying pan into the fire. While community voices were heard this week against plans to turn Simon Sanchez High School into a charter school, frustrations have now turned to the lengthy procurement process and continual protests by CoreTech International.

"We're not sitting here and staying calm - CoreTech, you can drop dead," strongly said Thomas Iriarte, a declaration that was instantly met with loud cheers. "They're the ones stopping this construction."

"The kids were crying, the parents, the staff, they just can't take it anymore," added Mayor Rudy Matanane of Yigo.

These concerns came out of a town hall meeting to discuss a proposed bill to convert the school to a charter school and speed up its renovation. When that failed, superintendent Jon Fernandez and Guam Education Board members met Thursday to discuss a $1 million plan to keep the dilapidated campus afloat for the next two years.

Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the project's scope is, "Including full renovation of the temporary classrooms, about nine that need to be renovated, including some modification of the existing concrete buildings to open up classroom space, to do painting and to address a host of other issues that have been repeated violations as documented by the Department of Public Health."

Fernandez said while some proposed projects are in-house, others would require procurement. Because of this, GEB discussed the option of requesting an emergency declaration. "To declare an emergency that would allow us to move more quickly through the procurement process to make those fixes as soon as possible so that was just an option being discussed, whether or not the board decides to approach the governor, I think that will depend whether or not resources are found to support our efforts," he noted.

Meanwhile, Mayor Matanane said the community is taking action. He said a petition is now circulating urging the Public Auditor to reject the latest appeal by CoreTech International. The petition accuses the company of "holding the students, teachers, staff and parents of SSHS hostage" and has garnered roughly 400 signatures.

He said, "I believe that they're changing everything, and I think it's kind of funny that they're [DPW is] listening to CoreTech - one company that's going to be bidding, and they're listening to them, that's kind of odd."

In addition to the petition, Mayor Matanane said working with school administration to plan a protest next week.