DOCOMO Pacific nears completion of Guam-CNMI cable project

The $26 million submarine cable project by DOCOMO Pacific called ATISA is nearing completion. The company gave a tour of the vessel that will be laying the cable between Guam and Northern Marians over the next few weeks.

Project Manager Liezl Balan says the cable will provide a big telecommunications boost especially to the CNMI, telling KUAM News, "There's the undersea cable portion but beyond that it gives us the opportunity as well to build up our network. ATISA is kind of what gives us the chance to build our network in the CNMI, where we don't have as many products and services as we do on Guam, we're now going to be able to deliver that and make it very affordable for the residents out there."

DOCOMO has contracted the Korea-based cable laying ship Responder, and technicians for NEC to assist with the project. The company is targeting a turnover date in early July.