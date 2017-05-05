Kloppenburg Enterprises denies allegations of overbilling

The bus company accused of overbilling the regional transit authority flatly denies the charges. Kloppenburg Enterprises says it has nothing to hide, and is speaking out to clear its name. The allegations of improper charges raised by GRTA boardmember Ginger Porter are completely false say Kloppenburg officials. Vice President Brad Kloppenburg says they work closely with GRTA management on billings, and do not invoice for breakdowns or breaks in service as Porter has alleged.

"If these were legitimate concerns, how come they were never raised to us before? I mean, nobody at GRTA that we work with on a daily basis has ever indicated to us that there's an issue, said president Bruce Kloppenburg says as to Porter's claim that they shouldn't be charging for time before and after rider pick-ups is misguided.

"If we have to do our first pickup in Merizo, she expects us to drive all the way down there, pick up that person, and start charging right then? That's not how it works in our industry, we're using fuel and we're paying drivers."

He added, "They know exactly how we bill - it's no secret. They're aware of it, they understand it."

As to calls for an audit by legislative oversight chair Senator Frank Aguon, Jr. Kloppenburg says sure, they have no objections. They say Porter has been overstepping her role. The Board is supposed to set policy and let management carry it out, adding, "It's always been a problem with her. Ginger has always gone to our drivers, or gone to Judy, gone direct to staff. That's GRTA's executive director's job. And that's who we address our issues with. We don't go to Ginger, and we don't appreciate it when Ginger comes to us."

Meanwhile, the Governor's Office has asked Porter to resign due to separate conflict of interest concerns while providing mandatory training for Kloppenburg's drivers. So far she has refused to step down.