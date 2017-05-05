No additional charges sought for man who admits he still uses drugs

He's coming clean. Just weeks out from sentencing for drug charges and defendant Vincent John Quitugua tells authorities - he's still a user.

As recent as last week drug defendant Quitugua says he used both marijuana and methamphetamine. He came clean on Monday during an interview with the U.S. Probation Office in preparation for his sentencing in July. More shocking is authorities aren't asking the court to for additional penalties. In fact, their information report filed this week was merely to notice the court of the violation and specifically states no action is being requested.

Probation does note that Quitugua has stated he will refrain from further use of illicit substances, but we should note this is his second violation. The first violation was made just months after his initial arrest last year when he tested positive for ice. Again, no action was taken as months later he ultimately pleaded guily to two counts of Drug User in Possession of Firearms.

As reported, it's Quitugua's green thumb that put him in the red with the feds. Last year, the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security discovered a marijuana grow operation in two Piti homes tied to Quitugua. They found 121 marijuana plants, 75 gross grams of methamphetamine, a handful of firearms, hundreds of founds of ammo, and a large sum of money.

KUAM News files show he told authorities his marijuana grow operation was in anticipation of being a licensed grower of marijuana. KUAM files show Quitugua was a teacher at Jose Rios Middle School in Piti but is no longer employed with the Department of Education.

Quitugua's next court appearance is his sentencing set for July 6.