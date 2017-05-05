Yona community on the watch for illegal dumping

Yona mayor Jessie Blas has ramped up efforts to combat illegal dumping - he started a 24-hour surveillance program he says has reduced dumping significantly. He's now advocating for a task force with law enforcement agencies to boost enforcement island-wide.

"No more slapping of the hands and don't do it again," he said. "I believe if a task force is formed, to include the mayors, to include the community, we can fight this illegal dumping issue."

Blas said 99% of the individuals caught through increased surveillance regret their actions, and are willing to clean up their mess and provide community service. Resident Angelina Quinene said she hopes residents will go to their mayors for help with disposing trash, adding signs should be erected to deter dumping in the future.