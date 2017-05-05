Drug dealer makes plea deal

Accused drug dealer Anita A. Cruz enters a plea agreement with the feds. Cruz faces up to 20 years behind bars for distribution of methamphetamine hydrochloride. She was flagged by authorities after a traffic pullover recovered 2.7-grams of methamphetamine. The passenger, who wasn't identified in court documents, admitted the drugs were his and named his supplier as "Annie Cruz."

Authorities teamed up with the informant and were able to make three additional purchases from Cruz totaling 9.6 grams of meth with a 97-percent purity level.