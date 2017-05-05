Pulitzer winner Manny Crisostomo publishes book about FESTPAC experience

Relive the magic of the 12th Festival of Pacific Arts through a new book by Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Manny Crisostomo. The book titled "Journey to the Heart" launches at the Guam museum tonight.

"I was at FESTPAC as a disapora delegate and I had an incredible time. I just felt that sense of camaraderie with our Oceania brothers and sisters and I just kept shooting, I kept enjoying it."

The book represents not only sights from FestPac, but also his personal journey back to Guam. He said, "It also refers to me doing what I call my pilgrimage to return to black and white photography which is how I started, and which I love and I really miss."

During FESTPAC, Crisostomo estimates he took 50,000 photos, 180 of which are included in the book, and 38 of which are on display at the Guam Museum until May 12.

A book signing is scheduled for tonight from 6-9pm.