Works of art on display at UOG

If you enjoy the arts, head over the Isla Center for the Arts along Dean's Circle in Mangilao and check out Elements: A Student Exhibition. Over 100 works are on display, all created by graduating Fine Arts students and selected UOG undergraduates.

The exhibit is free and runs through June 23. For more information, call 735-2965.

