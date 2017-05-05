GMH still having trouble paying bills

The Guam Memorial Hospital continues to struggle to pay its bills. While the hospital received a clean audit from the Office of Public Accountability this month, operating losses and expenses continue to climb. However chief financial officer Benita Manglona said the hospital is making progress, saying, "We generated $12 million more in net operating revenue than we did the year before and that's a significant improvement despite the decline in census."

Despite this, the hospital continues to operate at a loss. Manglona said, "That's only for operation, and it doesn't address the fact that it needs capital improvements."

She said hospital leadership continues work with staff, lawmakers and the administration to address its financial challenges.