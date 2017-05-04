Support needed for Catholic Social Services

Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes refers to them as Guam's best kept secret. And for good reason. Catholic Social Services is the largest non-profit organization on island providing around the clock services for the island's homeless, hungry, elderly with disabilities, and even the abused.

In light of ongoing Senior Citizens Month, CSS was the focus of this month's Updating the Faithful monthly series hosted by the Archdiocese of Agana.

Diana Calvo said, "Almost every kind of service, whether it's community based or government, has really been maximized by those that are in need." The same could be said for cash strapped Catholic Social Services. GovGuam is their biggest source of revenue providing $9 million annually. That's in addition to $280,000 in federal grants.

While it sounds like a lot, Calvo, the CSS Executive Director, says it's not enough. "While those cover the operational costs of the programs, the cost for particularly our one love campaign goes to addressing those needs that are not covered within our grants or contracts," she said.

For their elderly clients, fixed incomes make it near impossible to afford both food and medications. CSS will provide them both. For their youngest clients who need money for school fieldtrips and snacks, CSS will also provide both. These are just some examples of how vast their services really are.

Calvo said, "All of the individuals that we're servicing right now are going through some kind of personal crisis."

Without community support, CSS Board of Trustees member Ramona Jones admits - they could soon be experiencing a crisis of their own. "We want to be transparent with our community and this year we're really facing a budget shortfall so if now between December we can raise $250,000 through the one love campaign it would be monumental," she said.

A quick look at their numbers:

150 use their adult day cares.

500 use their home services.

25 with developmental disabilities use their group homes.

At least a dozen children are in their children's homes.

Another dozen use the women's shelter - plus as many children as the women bring with them.

That's in addition to the 100 who use the homeless shelter daily and the waiting list for each of these services. To make a donation, visit CatholicSocialServiceGuam.org.