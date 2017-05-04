Rev & Tax's systems go offline - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Rev & Tax's systems go offline

If you have plans to go to the Department of Revenue & Taxation today, take note: their systems are currently down. According to an advisory from Adelup, all divisions are impacted.

The agency's vendor is currently at their offices along with the Office of Technology troubleshooting the problem.

There is no word when the system will be back up.

