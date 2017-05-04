Bordallo: bill "cripples healthcare"

Obamacare is one step closer to being repealed. The House of Representatives passed H.R. 1628, the American Health Care Act of 2017, by a vote of 217 yeas to 213 noes today. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo reacted saying the bill will cripple healthcare around the country and force millions of Americans to lose coverage.

"It is particularly concerning to Guam because the bill does nothing to address the unique health challenges in the territories and does not include important provisions that would make health care more affordable and accessible. In particular, I believe that we must find ways to remove the disparity between the 50 states and the territories in Medicaid and bring down insurance costs. I continue to advocate for the elimination of our Medicaid cap, providing Medicaid eligibility to Compact migrants, improving the FMAP to give state-like treatment to the territories, and extending eligibility for the territories to participate in high risk pools extended to the states and D.C. The Affordable Care Act was not perfect but we should work to improve it in a way that advances health care for all Americans. This bill doesn’t do that, and I encourage our colleagues in the Senate to defeat it," Bordallo stated.

The bill now heads to the Senate.