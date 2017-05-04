DOE makes the grade in FY16 audit

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
The Guam Department of Education has turned out a clean audit for fiscal year 2016. An independent audit by Deloitte & Touche, LLP found that GDOE closed FY 2016 with a $1.2 million increase in fund balance compared to FY 2015. The audit issued a clean opinion on GDOE's financial statements and federal program compliance with no material weaknesses or questioned costs.
However the audit did find two significant deficiencies. The first is related to the coordination of financial information between GovGuam and GDOE to determine the level of effort for early intervention services to children from birth to two years old. GDOE did not agree with the auditors’ finding, arguing the requirement is inapplicable because it believed GovGuam has not spent funds for the program.
The other finding was relative to the procurement of professional training services and sole source procurement of instructional materials. GDOE disagreed with the citation regarding the procurement of professional services, noting it was grant specific and the vendor was the only company able to provide services required for the program. However GDOE acknowledges that sole source procurement is a repeat finding, noting it is currently awaiting guidance from the United States Department of Education.
The audit also noted the department has been under a high risk designation by the United States Department of Education for the past 14 years.
Despite these issues, superintendent Jon Fernandez said this marks the fourth consecutive year the agency has received a clean opinion on financial statements and federal program compliance, and the second year with no material weaknesses or questioned costs. "The results show that we have made progress and that we are sustaining it. For an agency this large and complex, this is a major accomplishment, and I’m proud of what we have achieved," he said.
You can read the full audit by visiting http://www.opaguam.org.
