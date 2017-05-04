Adelup wants Guam Regional Transit Authority board member removed

Billing issues and an apparent conflict of interest - there could soon be an opening on the Guam Regional Transit Authority board now the governor's chief of staff is calling for that longtime member's removal.

On the Guam Regional Transit Authority board for the past decade, Ginger Porter said, "I just think it's in the community's best interest for me to stay on as a board member because of the depth of knowledge I have in regards to transit." Now, Adelup is calling for GRTA board secretary Porter to leave her seat immediately.

"Several weeks ago it was brought to the attention of the chief of staff that she had gotten into a personal contract with one of the vendors with GRTA, which is not something you are not supposed to be doing as a board member and we would have thought that she would have known that," stated chief of staff for the Governor's Office, Oyaol Ngirairikl. A conflict of interest brought to the governor's chief of staff's attention in March.

But, Porter defends her actions, saying, "At the time I was asked by KEI (Kloppenberg Enterprises Inc) some training and I am certified to do training in passenger assistance services."

When asked if it was a conflict of interest," Porter said, "The board didn't take any action and nobody has asked me about remedying that situation in any way." Porter believes the order for her to resign was fueled after she uncovered and continued to push numerous billing at GRTA.

"I found what I viewed as discrepancies in the amount of hours delivered and what the invoice reflected," she said.

In April, Porter says the board voted to have the concerns sent to the Attorney General's office for review, but she contends that never happened. The Governor's Office says, "All of those issues we believe Mr. (Rick) Agustin and the board are working diligently on. He should have worked on it a year ago and it hasn't happened and the chairman should have worked on it three months ago. It always gets swept away and not address."

Transportation committee chair Senator Frank Aguon Jr. is now calling on the office of public accountability to conduct an audit and look into the apparent billing improprieties. "Whatever the outcome, Porter says she not going to make it her final stop when it comes to the call for her to step down from the board. She says she's going to continue to provide the service to those who take public transportation," she said. "It was kind of in the best interest that she step down."

But Porter maintains, "At this point, I am not willing to resign."

Adelup says they will send another letter to Porter this time informing her that she is no longer on the GRTA board. It's unclear how soon that will happen or how soon the administration will begin searching for her replacement.

GRTA executive director Rick Agustin responds to concerns listed by board secretary Ginger Porter:

"Mrs. Porter has memory lapses when it comes to facts. She was provided a copy of my correspondence that was delivered to the OPA requesting for her office to conduct both a performance audit and a financial audit, an unusual request for a new executive manager (director). The letter to the OPA was delivered and stamped as received on December 24, 2015, at 11:00 a.m. It states, "The Guam Regional Transit Authority (GRTA) officially requests that the office of the Public Accountability conducts both a performance audit and a financial audit within the 2nd quarter of fiscal year 2016."

"It appears that Mrs. Porter has a short memory when events are not in sync with her accusations and remains numb to actual facts. The request to the OPA for audits was 4 months prior to her raising her concerns about billing issues," Agustin said.

"Mrs. Porter is not an accountant for GRTA, she has no auditing credentials, and she is in the habit of micromanaging GRTA long before I came on board. Two previous interim executive managers have had numerous frustrating encounters with Mrs. Porter as she insists on running operational matters, a task that is the responsibility of the executive manager for this agency. As a policy maker, she has not accomplished anything of significance to her credit, but rather uses her position on the board for self-enrichment," he said.

Agustin said he doesn't believe Porter should remain on the board. "I believe that she has had many opportunities to help GRTA become a better performing public transport entity, however, she has not done so. I do not wish to continue countering endless accusations by Mrs. Porter, this will only lead to a Pyrrhic victory and truthfully the highest and best use of my time, energy, temperament, and experience is to focus on improving the performance of GRTA and providing the service that our ridership deserves."