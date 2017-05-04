Jay Quinata arrested again for violating house arrest conditions

The man accused of taking photos of unsuspecting girls spent the week in jail. This after he reportedly violated his pre-trial release conditions. Defendant Jay I. Quinata was supposed to be on house arrest. Instead, he was seen at a high school - taking pictures - prompting his re-arrest.

His sighting outside the confines of his home was reported to probation last month. The witness was attending a middle school track and field competition at Okkodo High School when he saw Quinata taking photos.

Dressed in the orange DOC uniform, Quinata appeared in court today, his attorney Leslie Travis calling the government's motion to revoke his release a "harsh remedy."

The court agreed - and it's back to house arrest for Quinata who was sanctioned to the past week he served in jail. KUAM files show this is Quinata's second violation. Back in March he was spotted at a bar attending a fundraiser. After explaining to the court he was cooking for the fundraiser and stayed back to see some of the attendees, he was sanctioned to two days jail time, all suspended.

Quinata stands accused of setting up cameras in bathrooms and a college classroom to get footage of unsuspecting girls in the nude. A flashdrive allegedly in his possession contained multiple files - one of a 9-year-old standing in a bathtub with her privates exposed, another depicting Quinata setting up the camera under a sink before a 15-year-old girl undresses and showers, and a final shot of what appears to be a University of Guam classroom - the camera directed up a girl's skirt to show her undergarments. Quinata previously worked as a UOG tutor but was terminated following his arrest and concerns for student safety.

A return court date is set for June 15.