Boat tour of Umatac Bay provides perspective on needs

Putting precious resources in the hands of those it affects most...that's the goal of new fisheries legislation Senator Wil Castro plans to introduce this week. He took a boat tour of Umatac Bay to get a better feel for the bill's implications this morning.

Clear blue skies and deep blue ocean...that's the view from a meeting between Senator Wil Castro and community stakeholders Thursday morning. Today's visit was our third consultation with village stakeholders, we had resource agencies here, the managers of those agencies, we have some technical people here, experts in the field of fisheries, of course we have the mayor who speaks on behalf of his municipality.

The visit was meant to discuss new fisheries legislation targeting Umatac that Castro hopes to introduce this Friday. "The Marine Conservation Act will allow coastal villages to play a pivotal role in the management of marine resources. Mayors or municipal councils will be able to formulate rules and regulations on how to access, harvest or use resources so precious to the village communities," said the senator.

In essence, it would shift fisheries management away from the Department of Agriculture and more toward the village level. "I think they key though is to decentralize that and place those who have the most to lose and the most to gain in front of that effort," said Umatac Mayor Johnny Quinata. He added that it has his full support, noting residents take pride in Umatac's marine resources.

"We have kids that come out there and snorkel our kids out here in Umatac, they come out and snorkel and grow coral, in Cetti Bay, the bay in Umatac, Fua Bay, we have Joe Quinata, Fred Gofigan, and they are the ones that are teaching our kids all this marine stuff to preserve," he added. "Even the river, we're having problems with our river, erosion and stuff like that."

While conserving these resources, he also hopes to target restrictions currently limiting the traditional fishing way of life. "People from the south, we go fishing, some people go fishing for the food on the table for their kids, and their family," he said.

In addition to defining a community based fisheries management system, the bill will also require the Department of Agriculture to establish a Community Based Fisheries Management Plan six months after enactment. Castro noted that other villages including Inarjan and Yona have expressed interest in taking a community-based approach.