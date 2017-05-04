Seven arrested for butchering deer and posting to social media

They posted a video of their prey on Facebook and were subsequently arrested. Early Thursday, Department of Agriculture conservation officers apprehended seven men allegedly involved in taking a deer who was caught on a fence, butchering the animal and sharing it amongst themselves.

Bernard Leon Guerrero, Christopher Howard, John San Agustin, Frank Quinata, Peter Baza, Ignore Sakate and Thomas Leon Guerrero were booked and released. While each of the men faces a single charge of protection of wildlife, Leon Guerrero also faces an official misconduct charge because he was using a government vehicle at the time.

Lt. Mark Aguon reminds residents wildlife can only be taken legally - that means obtaining a hunting license or obtaining it from a registered livestock owner.

If you have further questions on how to properly hunt deer, call their hotline at 688-DAWR.