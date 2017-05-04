UOG students hosting forum on corrections system challenges

As part of Corrections Month, students at the University of Guam are hosting a forum tomorrow. The event is called "The Impressions of Corrections". Several of the prison's leadership will participate.

It's an effort to promote public awareness about DepCor's current challenges and discuss possible solutions. Leah Diaz, LW-409 Criminal Justice capstone class forum chairperson, said, "We are actually hoping for everyone to come with an open mind and be able to discuss some of these things in addition to being able to address concerns in a comfortable environment and not feel like they are being attacked."

The forum is open to the public. It will be held at UOG's SBPA Room 131 from 5:30pm to 8:30pm.