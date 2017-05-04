Your feedback needed on Calvo's tax refund plan

Should the government take out a $75 million line of credit to pay out tax refunds? Let your leaders know what you think. The legislature on Friday will hold three public hearings on the Governors' TRAN Bill 1-1S. TRAN stands for Tax Revenue Anticipation Note.

The administration says this will help pay out tax refunds within weeks instead of months. Although the Governor's office held two public hearings at Adelup, it was determined during special session it didn't meet the mandates of the law. Governor Eddie Calvo said, "Though I'm disappointed at the pace, I'm seeing many senators, not only the minority, but the majority, that want to move this thing forward, at least we're having forward progress. I would have much rather that this, that we would have wrapped things up and moved forward in passing the legislation so that we could get the tax refunds to the people because maybe it's a week, maybe it's two weeks, that may be delayed, but for one or two weeks, for some people that need to pay a hospital bill, or have a major issue in their family that's an emergency situation, those one or two weeks mean a lot."

The public hearings for the TRAN bill are at 10:00am, 2:00pm and 6:00pm at the Guam Congress Building.