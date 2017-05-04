Education leaders begin work on project to fix Sanchez

It's estimated it will take upwards of $1 million dollars to keep Simon Sanchez High School afloat while the Government of Guam works to complete procurement that's been delayed for the past four years. After the latest proposed legislation to rebuild the campus - Bill 70 - fell through, superintendent Jon Fernandez discussed a new interim two-year project with Guam Education Board members this afternoon.

"What we tried to do is number one, look at this as a two-year plan, not a band aid to the next issue and the next issue. Number two, we said we need to ensure we have a sufficient number of classrooms for the current reenrollment," said Fernandez.

He said areas that require the most investment include the restoration of 9 temporary classrooms, exterior painting, general maintenance and roof leak repairs. He added the department is considering double session depending on the availability of resources for next school year.