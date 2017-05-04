UOG plans latest musical showcase

The University of Guam's latest music showcase - Plug into Spring - kicks off at the UOG Fine Arts Theater Friday, and showcases talent including Mangilao Hot Jazz and the UOG Latte Tones. Latte Tones president Kalani Sisson said viewers can expect to hear choral standard repertoire.

"We'll do a lot of gospels, a lot of spirituals, and some really fun, difficult choir pieces that are just enjoyable to listen to," she said.

The fun family event will take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30PM. Tickets can be purchased at the door, and general admission is $5 while children 4 and under are free.