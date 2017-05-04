Bordallo comments on appropriations

The House of Representatives passes a measure to keep the government running through the remainder of the fiscal year. According to Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo HR-244 increases appropriations by almost $5 million to the Office of Insular Affairs for assistance to the territories.

The measure also provides an additional $2.9 million for maintenance assistance and $750,000 for sustainable energy and coral reef conservation initiatives. Additionally, $9.5 million has been appropriated for the chartering of a dry dock.

The Congresswoman says the Navy has made it clear they want a dry dock and they want a robust capability but, in austere budget times this capability is not a top priority. "It's high time they stop sending ships abroad for repair and repair in America."