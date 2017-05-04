Island pride on display at Guam Micronesia Island Fair

Remember what it felt like during the Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture? And then when it was over you kind of felt empty? Don't worry, because for the next several days you can celebrate the love of culture during the 29th Annual Guam Micronesia Island Fair.

"Ladies and gentlemen, as lieutenant governor of Guam, I hereby pronounce the Guam Micronesia Island Fair open!" proudly announced Ray Tenorio. The love of culture was on full display during the opening ceremony of the29th annual Guam Micronesia Island Fair. In attendance were leaders from across Micronesia. Tenorio continued, "No matter where you hail from in Guam, Pohnpei, Yap, Kosrae Marshall islands no matter where you come from across the pacific the people of the Pacific are unique and your cultures deserve recognition at this great event. Congratulations to all of you and all of your people!"

Today's HUGE for island culture - Hafa Adai & welcome to all our Micronesia region neighbors for the Guam Micronesia Island Fair! pic.twitter.com/NnGzTGnz5s — KUAM News (@kuamnews) May 2, 2017

For years the fair was held in Tumon but was moved to Paseo where last year's Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture was held. Committee Chair on Tourism Senator Dennis Rodriguez, Jr. said, "We brought it back here for the first time into our historic capitol of Hagatna. For that, we want to celebrate this occasion celebrate the people of Guam our brother and sisters from Micronesia, we wish you well in the next few days."

The theme of this year's fair is Celebrating the love of Culture. Delegations from Palau, Yap, Pohnpei, Marshall Islands, CNMI, Chuuk and special guest country Taiwan are on island for the celebration which ends on Sunday. GVB Board Chairperson Milton Morinaga said, "To have our brothers and sisters from our neighboring island and Taiwan join us in celebrating us for our love of culture is what the GVB signature event is all about especially one year after the festival of pacific arts welcome back."

The fair grounds are open Thursday and Friday from 5-9pm and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9pm. There's food, entertainment, a petting zoo, rides for children, live art demonstrations and interactive workshops. You can review the complete schedule or download the free Guam Micronesia Island Fair mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.