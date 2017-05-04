Corrections officer attacked by brother of detainee beaten last month

New details are released in Wednesday's attack at the prison. Today, Department of Corrections leadership confirmed that 20-year-old detainee Joshua James Meno was taken out of his cell at the Post 2 housing unit for fresh air when the attack occurred. It happened around 10 am yesterday.

DepCor officials say Meno struck the corrections officer, leaving him with injuries to his lip and jaw. He was treated by DOC and GMH clinic staff. KUAM confirmed Joshua Meno is the brother of detainee Justin Meno, who was badly beaten inside the Post 6 yard area in April.

The investigation into that attack is ongoing. Joshua has been in and out of prison. His most recent arrest was this past February where he was charged with assault. An internal affairs investigation into the attack is underway.