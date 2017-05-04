Court-ordered curfew extended for Alfredo Castro to work second job

Alfredo Castro was spotted out past his court-ordered curfew. An anonymous caller reported seeing him at Home Depot after 9 p.m. A review of store surveillance video confirmed the report. No action was taken on the violation due to defense asking for more time to review the issue.

While in court, Castro requested his curfew be extended to allow for him to take on a second job working at this weekend's Guam Micronesia Island Fair. The court will allow for an extension on curfew on the condition he goes straight home and not consume alcohol.

Castro along with co-defendant Jaycee White are the remaining defendants charged with the death of Brian Cruz. Just recently the court allowed their cases to be severed which means they'll face a jury separately. A return date was set for June 15.