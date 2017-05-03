Fireworks spark surprising decision by lawmakers against Bill 70

"It was very, very emotional," said mayor of Yigo Rudy Matanane, noting how tensions ran high at a town hall meeting Tuesday as senators discussed Bill 70 - the proposed legislation to turn Simon Sanchez High School into a charter school. Hundreds of students, parents, and teachers came out to make their voices heard.

"We all clearly don't want a charter school, if you could just listen to our voices and accept it," testified one student. Another expressed, "All I got to ask you guys is why didn't you ask us first, or why didn't you ask anyone here before you guys came up with the bill." The statement was instantly met with a loud ovation.

"JFK went through the same exact thing, but they got rebuilt, what about us? They made petitions, we made petitions, what about us?," said Amber Capitulo. Still more students rallied with. "You senators have an obligation to these students, these parents who are stakeholders, do your damn job."

Ethan Quinata noted, "More than 60 percent of the students already said no, 60 percent of the teachers already said no, so right now it's up to the parents. And I would just like to say that I do oppose this law. And I'd like to thank you for coming out tonight and being able to take this from all the students and the parents, but this is Shark territory, and you're considered Shark bait!"

After hearing overwhelming opposition to the bill, Senators Joe San Agustin, Fernando Esteves and Dennis Rodriguez made the shocking announcement. Rodriguez stated, "What our true intent was, was to really be able to help and make it right for the students, so we hear you tonight, so we're going to pull the bill back." A rousing applause followed the announcement.

However, Rodriguez said he'll continue to look for a way to rebuild the school despite the flawed procurement process. A teacher said, "A lot of people make excuses, so many excuses not to do something, but if you really want to do it, you will find a way."

"So let's get with it senators, leaders of this island," said Mayor Matanane. "The kids of Yigo need to rebuild Simon Sanchez, so we're asking for your support."