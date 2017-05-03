Mother of babies left in car at mall questioned by police

A woman who left two baby girls in a car so she could go shopping will likely be in the hot seat herself. The mother was taken in for questioning and the case forwarded to the Attorney General's Office for review.

The recorded temperature that afternoon was 84+. And according to the National Weather Service, the heat in an idle car on an asphalt parking lot would've been in the mid-90s. That was the situation for two baby girls, ages 1 and 2, who were left unattended in a Toyota RAV-4 parked at the Micronesia Mall last Friday.

Already we've heard from their heroes - teens Derrick Atan and Naio Attan who spotted the girls and alerted authorities - but whatever happened to the woman who left the girls to go shopping?

According to Guam Police Department spokesperson Captain Kim Santos, the family are foreign nationals - aka tourists. While no arrests were made, the woman was taken in for questioning at the Dededo Precinct Command and the case was forwarded to the Guam Police Department. The two girls meanwhile were treated at the Guam Memorial Hospital and held for 24-hour observation. No updates were provided on their condition.

As reported, the two teen boys were participating in a wave along the intersection that afternoon. That's when they saw two baby girls strapped into car seats, one sleeping and the other crying and trying to break free. Both girls were sweating profusely.

It wasn't until the Guam Fire Department gained entry to the vehicle and removed the girls from the hot car did a woman who appeared to be the girls' mother appear along with an older woman.