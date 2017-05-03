Hostage-taker Vincent Cruz drove getaway car in recent robbery

There's more to be known about that man who kept police at bay for five hours over the weekend. Court documents name Vincent Cruz, who also goes by Ben, as the driver of the getaway car in last month's armed robbery at the Dairy Mart in Mangilao.

Cruz is set to return to court for a preliminary hearing on May 12.

He faces a slew of charges including attempted murder and home invasion for Sunday's shootout with police that led to a hostage situation in Dededo.

