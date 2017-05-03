Navy commanders talks to senators about planned training

It's sparked controversy in recent weeks, as lawmakers signed a resolution to cease explosives training in Guam's lands and waters after the announcement of a training event in Apra Harbor. In response, Rear Admiral Shoshana Chatfield met with senators today.

"We have done training like that here on Guam 22 times in the last 3 years and we've had no adverse effects the EOD technicians tell me there is barely a ripple on the surface of the water. Still, safety of human life, marine life, and environmental concerns are at the forefront 432 every single time we train," she said.

The training is for the Navy's EOD Mobile Unit 5, which responded to unexploded ordinance in Guam over 150 times last year. She said the training happens not only in Guam, but Hawaii, San Diego, and throughout the United States.

"The senators were really attentive to our briefing and they conveyed that they understood and the importance of the training and the national security implications," Chatfield added. She added community comments are welcome and can be sent to the Joint Region Marianas or to cjrmpao@fe.navy.mil.

The training is set for May 18.