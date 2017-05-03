Recall announced for certain Frito-Lay potato chips

Frito-Lay is recalling Jalapeno Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and Jalapeno Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips due to potential presence of salmonella. The USDA concluded that the potato chips may have been potentially contaminated with salmonella in the seasoning.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

DPHSS has not received any report of illnesses.

The recall includes the following products listed below:

All sizes of the following two products that have a "guaranteed fresh'' date of JUL 4 or prior printed on the front upper panel of the package:

Jalapeño Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips

Jalapeño Flavored Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked potato chips

All of the following multipack offerings that have a "use by" date of JUN 20 or prior printed on the multipack package. In addition, a "guaranteed fresh" date of JUL 4 or prior is printed on the front upper panel of the individual recalled product packages inside each multipack offering. Any other products or flavors contained in these multipacks are not being recalled.

12 count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Sack

20 count Frito-Lay Bold Mix Sack

30 count Miss Vickie's Multipack Tray

30 count Lay's Kettle Cooked Multipack Tray

31 count Miss Vickie's Multipack Box

No other flavors of Lay's Kettle Cooked potato chips or Miss Vickie's potato chips are impacted or being recalled. Jalapeño Cheddar Flavored Lay's Kettle Cooked 40% Less Fat potato chips are not impacted or being recalled.