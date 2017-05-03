Second airline pulls out of Guam market

A second airline in as many weeks is pulling out of the Guam market. Hong Kong-based low-cost carrier HK Express announced it is suspending service starting next month, joining Taiwan's EVA Air. What implications might this move have for the local tourism industry?

HK Express only began flying between Hong Kong and Guam in December, and the news of the pull-out is a disappointment to Guam Visitors Bureau President Nate Denight. He said, "I just met with them and executives in April and the performance of the flight and the demand is good. I think they were having some challenges with their yield. On, average Hong Kong is an 8,000 or 9,000 arrival market, we were projecting to get closer to 20,000. So definitely with their flights pulling out that will hurt that number.

Denight says don't read too much into the pullout of the two airlines because each individual case has different circumstances. He says EVA air had a management turnover, and was weighing an increased and more favorable daytime schedule by competitor china air. But there is a larger issue looming. A lack of hotel rooms could be the biggest limiting cause facing the industry, as he said, "You know, we broke 1.5 million visitors last year, now we're seeing growth this year, we're getting close to 1.6 million, so we're kind of getting toward the cap of what we can handle as far as accommodations."

He continued, "Tourism is a supply business so as we get more airline supply we need the matching room inventory right to keep up with those additional seats. And that's something we've been hearing a lot especially in the more developing markets that don't have the room blockages, challenges with them getting accommodations at a good price."