69% support build up, per Guam Chamber of Commerce survey

Sixty-nine percent of those who responded to a Guam Chamber of Commerce survey on the military buildup said they supported it. Even more, or 89%, responded they felt it would increase jobs and local tax revenue. Five hundred random phone surveys were completed. According to the Chamber, the results were similar to surveys conducted in 2007 and 2009. 

