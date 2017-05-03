Bill 43 could help maintain Guam Veterans Cemetery

There is a big shortfall, and the government continues to do a bad job when hiring companies to maintain the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti. That is part of the testimony expressed during a public hearing on a measure that would allow the Guam Veterans Affairs office to outsource the maintenance and upkeep of the hallowed grounds. Bill 43 was introduced by Senator Dennis Rodriguez Jr.

Guam Veterans Affairs Office Agency administrator Jose San Agustin says change is needed as outsourcing services in a cheap fashion has only led to cheap results. "I ask seek for your support that this legislative body be able to infuse additional funding to the Guam Veterans Affairs office to support this bill so that we can honor those that have served," San Agustin said.

San Agustin also raised the long-standing issue of headstones sinking into the ground, and in some cases, not being properly aligned with the veteran's final resting place.