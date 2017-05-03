TASA completes first seafaring voyage of its kind in 300 years - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Just in time for the beginning of the Guam Micronesia Island Fair, traditional sailors aboard the sakman Chamorro finished a historic voyage to Saipan and Rota - the first voyage of its kind in over 300 years. The sakman pulled into Paseo Wednesday morning just as GMIF gets underway in the island's capital.

Sinot Guelo Aguon says, "It's incredible, a good experience, we had a rough time because we had a 10 to 12-foot wave, strong current, it usually takes two days to get to Saipan, but this time it took us five days, so it was a very long trip."

The sakman visited both Saipan and Rota. Sinot Aguon said his organization - Traditions Affirming our Seafaring Ancestry - will have a booth at GMIF, which kicks off at Paseo tonight and extends throughout the weekend.

