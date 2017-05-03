Micronesian leaders commit to strengthen cooperation

NAVFAC Marianas has announced the start of the review and comment period for three Programmatic Agreement memos. The PA memos are relative to three Marine Corps relocation projects.

A bill that would eliminate Guam's Primary Election brought differing parties to the table this morning.

354 refund checks are in the mail. According to administration officials, $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out to those who filed their tax returns error free by February 9.

This afternoon, in front of family, friends, and fellow brothers within the Guam Fire Department, Captain Alex Castro was promoted to the position of assistant fire chief.

Archdiocese of Agana assures they have no influence over the canonical trial process

In a statement from the Archdiocese of Agana late this afternoon, the local church assures the faithful they have no influence over the canonical trial process. As for Coadjutor Archbishop Michael Byrnes, his primary concern is "for the care and healing of victims and the settlement of their complaints which is progressing steadily." More >>