Micronesian leaders commit to strengthen cooperation

The 22nd Micronesian Islands Forum came to a close Tuesday with the signing of a joint communiqué by leaders from Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Palau and states from the Federated States of Micronesia. The document reaffirms the commitment of Micronesian leaders to establish closer ties and strengthen cooperation in areas with shared interests and challenges including climate change, sustainability, invasive species, healthcare, energy and more.

