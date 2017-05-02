218 pounds collected for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

218 pounds collected for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day

This past weekend's National Prescription Drug Takeback Day was a success in Guam and the CNMI. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, a total of 218-pounds of unused prescription drugs was collected from three sites on Guam and one in Saipan. The DEA will take these drugs and properly dispose of them.

Residents are reminded that prescription drugs cannot be tossed in the garbage or flushed down the toilet because it could possibly contaminate our groundwater. As reported, this bi-annual collection drive is intended to combat prescription drug abuse which is the fastest growing drug abuse in the United States. If you missed last week's collection, another will be scheduled in October.

