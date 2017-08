Dealer busted with 122 grams of meth sentenced to five years

A man busted with large amounts of methamphetamine will be spending close to five years behind bars. Drug dealer Cramer Chennaux was sentenced in federal court this week. Last year, law enforcement were tipped off that Chennaux was holding the drugs in a hotel room. A search was executed uncovering 122-grams of methamphetamine with a 99-percent purity level and $7,200 in cash.

