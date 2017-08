The young couple charged with the death of their 3-month-old baby boy will enter plea agreements with the government. Victoria Siaotong and Shawn Cruz appeared in court on Wednesday where parties advised the court that a deal has been reached for both the mother and father. In 2014, the couple allegedly forgot to take their son out of the car. He died shortly after they realized he was still in the car. A change of plea hearing is set for June 9th.