UOG Prof. Dr. Michael Ehlert pleads not guilty once again

University of Guam professor Dr. Michael Ehlert pleads not guilty...again. Wednesday's arraignment is a result of defense's earlier motion to dismiss the indictments against Ehlert on grounds that the government failed to present exculpatory evidence to grand jurors. The Attorney General's Office took note and presented the evidence which resulted in a superseding indictment. Ehlert stands accused of sexually assaulting three females at a Halloween party at his house in 2014. A return date is set for May 9th.