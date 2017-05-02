Corrections officer injured after inmate attack - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Corrections officer injured after inmate attack

Posted: Updated:

There's been another attack at the local prison. KUAM News has confirmed that a Department of Corrections officer was attacked inside the Mangilao facility Wednesday morning. Sources say the incident happened just after 10am at the Post 2 unit.

That unit handles receiving and discharging of inmates. KUAM has learned DepCor officers were called to a disturbance at the unit, which quickly escalated with the officer needing backup.

Further details of the attack remain unclear, however, sources confirmed the officer is being treated for unknown injuries. The inmate's name has not been released.

The incident is now under investigation.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • New comment period announced for Marine relocation projects

    New comment period announced for Marine relocation projects

    NAVFAC Marianas has announced the start of the review and comment period for three Programmatic Agreement memos. The PA memos are relative to three Marine Corps relocation projects.

    More >>

    NAVFAC Marianas has announced the start of the review and comment period for three Programmatic Agreement memos. The PA memos are relative to three Marine Corps relocation projects.

    More >>

  • Mixed reactions to bill 86'ing primary election

    Mixed reactions to bill 86'ing primary election

    A bill that would eliminate Guam's Primary Election brought differing parties to the table this morning.

    More >>

    A bill that would eliminate Guam's Primary Election brought differing parties to the table this morning.

    More >>

  • $1 million more in tax returns being distributed

    $1 million more in tax returns being distributed

    354 refund checks are in the mail. According to administration officials, $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out to those who filed their tax returns error free by February 9. More >>
    354 refund checks are in the mail. According to administration officials, $1 million in tax refunds will be mailed out to those who filed their tax returns error free by February 9. More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly