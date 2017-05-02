Corrections officer injured after inmate attack

There's been another attack at the local prison. KUAM News has confirmed that a Department of Corrections officer was attacked inside the Mangilao facility Wednesday morning. Sources say the incident happened just after 10am at the Post 2 unit.

That unit handles receiving and discharging of inmates. KUAM has learned DepCor officers were called to a disturbance at the unit, which quickly escalated with the officer needing backup.

Further details of the attack remain unclear, however, sources confirmed the officer is being treated for unknown injuries. The inmate's name has not been released.

The incident is now under investigation.