Airport being put to the test

Don't be alarmed: The Guam International Airport is putting its emergency response to the test today. Emergency responders in this scenario tested how they move in on a call involving an emergency aircraft on the runway.

The scenario includes a B737 inbound Gypsy airline plane reported just off the airport runway in a grassy area near the air cargo building. A total of 100 people had been on board and officials say at least 38 of them had been taken to Guam Memorial Hospital to be treated for their injuries. Again, this is all part of the airport's triennial exercise.

Chuck Ada, GIAA says, "This event allowed us to ensure that we test all our plans and ensure our emergency responders and collaborate with external stakeholders that responded, as well."

More than 500 people took part in the event. The airport worked with Guam police, Guam fire, and other emergency responders during this exercise.