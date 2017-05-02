Gameroom customers help stop would-be robbers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Gameroom customers help stop would-be robbers

Posted: Updated:

Customers at the Liberty gameroom in Maite stopped a pair who allegedly tried to rob a man in the parking lot of the establishment early Tuesday.  Kaycee Kasene, 20, and Dion Lucy, 20, both of Mangilao, are charged with robbery, aggravated assault, theft of motor vehicle, underage drinking, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct. Kasene is charged with conspiracy, as well.

 Police responded to the robbery reported around 12:07 am, GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos said. The victim, who was in the passenger seat of the parked car, told investigators one suspect yelled for him to get out. The suspect then threw a large rock at him before he then got out of the car and ran inside the gameroom for help. 

A second suspect got into the drivers seat and started the car, but was then pulled out of the car by several gameroom customers. Police showed up and placed the two under arrest.

 They were booked and confined.

