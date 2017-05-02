Senators back down from Bill 70

Senators have decided to withdraw Bill 70 after strong opposition from community stakeholders during a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.The bill's primary author, Senator Dennis Rodriguez said, "When we introduced Bill 70, the focus and the center of that was the students - how can we help them get their facility rebuilt in a more expeditious manner by taking away the procurement process?"

However, one student delivered a clear message from the school community, saying students do not support the measure, even if it could expedite the process to rebuild the campus."

Tonight we heard the students. We withdrew the bill. But it won't stop us from looking at other ways to rebuild the school that will hopefully remove the government procurement process," Rodriguez said.Senator Rodriguez noted the biggest takeaway from this town hall meeting is the need to look into alternative proposals, including one by the Guam Community College that would provide a method to improve education by helping students graduate with additional credentials through an alternative program.

"I think its something we need to pursue and explore further," Rodriguez said.