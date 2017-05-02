DepCor defends party for inmates and families at public venue

A post-Easter party took place this past Sunday with halfway house inmates held at the Dededo Sports Complex. The shindig raising concern from some in the community, as it all went down just next door to where families and children were seen playing baseball and enjoying the day at the swimming pool.

The 2017 Triple-C Easter Activity (or to simply put it, the Community Corrections Center residents Easter gathering) happened all-day Sunday in a designated space outside the gym at the Dededo Sports Complex. The event was all approved and signed-off by DepCor director Tony Lamorena.

He told KUAM News, "We felt because they were in a confined area and the individuals involved and part of their visitation list, so these people were safe. Post 9 or halfway house inmates gathered with their families - these inmates, who are near to completing their sentences - are convicted of numerous charges like murder, manslaughter, criminal sexual conduct and robbery to name a few.

"The individuals at the halfway house are on a reentry program. They are now eventually working their way back to the community," Lamorena continued. "These are the very same individuals that work with the mayors, that do the roadside clean up, that clean the schools on the weekends. A lot of them attend school at GCC and are out there in the community or out on work programs. These individuals are not considered dangerous individuals."

KUAM took photos after safety concerns were called in to our newsroom. An officer was at the entrance checking each person showing up. A total of eight guards - not in uniform and only equipped with mace and a baton - were working.

"There was no danger to the community," reassured Lamorena. "Our officers were there and the old days of how we incarcerate people, everyone has that opinion we throw away the key and never let them see the light of day. The reality is when they serve their full term they are going to be out in the community."

Other questions raised: was the Attorney General's Office notified and did the department inform the victims of these inmates? Lamorena says in this case he used his sole authority to approve the activity.

"This was a one-time event. The individuals invited were vetted so there was no opportunity for them to run into possibly a victim," he said. He adds it's these type of events that help to reintegrate the inmates back into society. The inmates were restricted to the fences off area outside of the gym.

They were all taken back to the halfway house by 6 o'clock that night.

