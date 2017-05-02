Vincent Cruz appears in court for Sunday shootout

The man accused in a five-hour standoff and shootout with police on Sunday appeared in Superior court today via videoconference. Vincent Cruz is charged with attempted murder, home invasion, aggravated assault, terrorizing and reckless conduct. Police spotted Cruz in the Dededo area on Ysengsong Road Sunday afternoon as he's wanted in connection to a robbery investigation.

He led police toward a home on Chalan Natibu where he allegedly held a family hostage for several hours before he was arrested. Tom Newman with the Attorney General's Office said, "Based on the seriousness of the offenses that include multiple victims, peace officers as well citizens of Guam's community. Mr. Vincent Cruz also has several prior criminal offenses."

Cruz is being held on a $1 million cash bond. A preliminary hearing is set for May 12.