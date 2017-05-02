Daniel Somerfleck wants agencies found in contempt - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Daniel Somerfleck wants agencies found in contempt

Attorney Daniel Somerfleck is fed up with the four years of lip service from the Guam Behavioral Wellness Center and DISID. The government agencies were operating under a Federal Management Team for three years beginning in 2010 as part of a lawsuit Somerfleck first filed back in 2001.

Attorney Somerfleck sued on behalf of his clients in an effort to force GovGuam to provide the most basic care to individuals with disabilities. When the responsibilities to run their respective agencies were returned in 2013, a part of the order from the court was to ascertain Joint Commission or CMS accreditation.

Something that has not been done over the last four years leading Somerfleck filing a motion asking the court to find the defendants in contempt.

