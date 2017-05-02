Regional forum focuses on crime throughout Micronesia - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Regional forum focuses on crime throughout Micronesia

Posted: Updated:

Drug abuse and crime are issues affecting every corner of Micronesia. The issue was one of the main topics of discussion during the 22nd Micronesian Islands Forum today.

With drug busts and violent crime making headlines, the Guam Police Department is ramping up efforts to keep the community safe. Police Chief JI Cruz said, "On the island of Guam and in our jurisdiction, community policing, the Mandana Community Policing Initiative is very near and dear and is paying a lot of dividends back to the Guam Police Department."  He said while efforts by GPD have led to a downward trend in violent crime, recent statistics show that more needs to be done.

"Just in Fiscal Year 2017, we've had to deal with 3 homicides, 43 rapes, 16 robberies, and 64 aggravated assaults," he stated. Cruz noted that most crimes in Guam are related to substance abuse - particularly alcohol - adding the Mandana Drug Task Force has been aggressively targeting methamphetamine and opiate abuse as well.

Guam governor Eddie Calvo said, "I would say 99 percent of our crime has been on controlled substances, crystal meth, opiates, other types of drugs, and legal drugs, alcohol." Calvo said the issue has led him to discuss the need for major investment with his fiscal team in order to provide better treatment and rehabilitation services.

Palau President Tommy Remengesau said, "I'm asking us to take this up a notch because the drug situation is a problem not a problem here in Guam but for us, and throughout the Pacific for that matter. I myself has written to the united states government requesting for federal assistance in this area."

Remengesau said he's written to the United States for assistance with the drug problem facing PalaU, and also hopes for more collaboration within the region. He noted, "Really put our resources and heads together on how we can stop this dreadful challenge to our society."

The 22nd Micronesia Island Forum addressed this issue among a slew of other topics that leaders throughout Micronesia are hoping to collaborate on and address through a regional approach.

  • NEWS HEADLINESMore>>

  • Rescue team searching Manenggon for missing hiker

    Rescue team searching Manenggon for missing hiker

    A search is underway for a hiker who went missing near the Manenggon Memorial site Thursday evening. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says rescue units responded to a report of an overdue hiker

    More >>

    A search is underway for a hiker who went missing near the Manenggon Memorial site Thursday evening. GFD spokesperson Kevin Reilly says rescue units responded to a report of an overdue hiker around 608 pm. He says the 29-year-old man had gone looking for pugua in the jungle area around noon today with two others. He was supposed to meet them back

    More >>

  • 47-year-old latest to claim clergy sex abuse

    47-year-old latest to claim clergy sex abuse

    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old "A.C.J." who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorne...More >>
    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old "A.C.J." who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorne...More >>

  • New victim of clergy sex abuse brings count to nearly 100

    New victim of clergy sex abuse brings count to nearly 100

    New victim of clergy sex abuse brings count to nearly 100

    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old A.C.J. who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorney David Lujan, ...More >>
    It's been over a year since the first victim of clergy sex abuse surfaced and to date, nearly 100 have filed suit against the Church. Filing today in the District Court of Guam is 47-year-old A.C.J. who was an altar boy at Santa Barbara Catholic Church in Dededo. When he was 10 or 11 years old, A.C.J. alleges he was raped by Father Raymond Cepeda in the sacristy while waiting for his ride after mass. Cepeda has since been defrocked. A.C.J., who is represented by Attorney David Lujan, ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly