Regional forum focuses on crime throughout Micronesia

Drug abuse and crime are issues affecting every corner of Micronesia. The issue was one of the main topics of discussion during the 22nd Micronesian Islands Forum today.

With drug busts and violent crime making headlines, the Guam Police Department is ramping up efforts to keep the community safe. Police Chief JI Cruz said, "On the island of Guam and in our jurisdiction, community policing, the Mandana Community Policing Initiative is very near and dear and is paying a lot of dividends back to the Guam Police Department." He said while efforts by GPD have led to a downward trend in violent crime, recent statistics show that more needs to be done.

"Just in Fiscal Year 2017, we've had to deal with 3 homicides, 43 rapes, 16 robberies, and 64 aggravated assaults," he stated. Cruz noted that most crimes in Guam are related to substance abuse - particularly alcohol - adding the Mandana Drug Task Force has been aggressively targeting methamphetamine and opiate abuse as well.

Guam governor Eddie Calvo said, "I would say 99 percent of our crime has been on controlled substances, crystal meth, opiates, other types of drugs, and legal drugs, alcohol." Calvo said the issue has led him to discuss the need for major investment with his fiscal team in order to provide better treatment and rehabilitation services.

Palau President Tommy Remengesau said, "I'm asking us to take this up a notch because the drug situation is a problem not a problem here in Guam but for us, and throughout the Pacific for that matter. I myself has written to the united states government requesting for federal assistance in this area."

Remengesau said he's written to the United States for assistance with the drug problem facing PalaU, and also hopes for more collaboration within the region. He noted, "Really put our resources and heads together on how we can stop this dreadful challenge to our society."

The 22nd Micronesia Island Forum addressed this issue among a slew of other topics that leaders throughout Micronesia are hoping to collaborate on and address through a regional approach.