Transnational organized crime on the agenda for Oceania Customs Organization annual conference

Transnational organized crime on the agenda for Oceania Customs - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

The illicit drug trade is a growing concern for customs authorities from across the region, and it will be one of the main topics at the Oceania Customs Organization’s annual conference hosted on Guam this week. OCO Director Seve Paeniu says the battle against transnational organized crime requires a joint effort by customs and law enforcement authorities.

“Therefore, the need to work collaboratively with all those agencies, but also across borders in terms of sharing that information and being alerted to those activities, before it hits you or comes through your borders,” Paeniu said.

Fifty delegates from 23 Pacific island nations are attending the conference, which runs through Friday.

