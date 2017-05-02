Calvo asking to cut the politics, defends Bill 73

Governor Eddie Baza Calvo is asking to cut the politics. This after vice speaker BJ Cruz claimed Calvo's Section 30 projections are $15 million short. Cruz says the shortfall is due to the passage of the Guam World War II Loyalty Recognition Act, which will leave Guam with less Section 30 funds than anticipated, and complicate Calvo's plan to pay tax refunds faster.

“Basically, it’s inaccurate, and I think it's just one more move made by the speaker in trying to kill our initiative to get tax refunds to the people immediately,” Calvo responded. “Our initiative is based on fact, it makes financial sense, and I think it makes moral sense and ethical sense.”

While Cruz said the government needs to stop digging itself into more debt, Calvo said he's confident that Bill 73 will have bipartisan support after senators hear the facts during a public hearing scheduled for this Friday.